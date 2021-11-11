Paul A. Zevnik Sells 100,000 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EVC opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

