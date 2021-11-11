Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 106,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,127,042 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $8.32.

The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $26,972,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.