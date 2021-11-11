Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Party City Holdco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,645. The company has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

