Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $342.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy, and cost-control measures in the quarters ahead. It is likely to gain from acquisitions and its policy of rewarding shareholders is likely to work in its favor. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 6-9% while adjusted earnings are predicted to be $16.95-$17.65 per share. Year to date, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $326.79 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

