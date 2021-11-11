Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,996 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Paramount Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

