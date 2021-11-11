ParallelCoin Price Up 1,546.4% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 1,546.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,616.40 and $397.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

