PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

