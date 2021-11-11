Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.53 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.46 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.02 ($0.24), with a volume of 3,589,933 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.