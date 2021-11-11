Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $359,000 in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,515 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 in the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

