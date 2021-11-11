Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

