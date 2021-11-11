Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.