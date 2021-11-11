Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,028. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

