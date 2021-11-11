ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.09. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,671 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last three months. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

