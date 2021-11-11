Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 16,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,788,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,217,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

