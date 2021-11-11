Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

ORGO opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

