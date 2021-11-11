OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.00 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.