Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

