Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

