Oppenheimer Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

SIVB opened at $741.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $324.56 and a fifty-two week high of $762.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $665.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

