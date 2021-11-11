Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. Oportun Financial comprises about 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 4.65% of Oportun Financial worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

