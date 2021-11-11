Opacity (OPCT) Trading 47.3% Higher This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00221848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

