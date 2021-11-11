Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

