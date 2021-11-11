OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,155,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.