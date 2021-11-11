ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 200,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,820. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

