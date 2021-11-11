Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.
NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omeros stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omeros worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
