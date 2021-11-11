Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omeros stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omeros worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

