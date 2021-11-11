Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

