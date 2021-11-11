OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OLO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 2,321,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,196. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,085 shares of company stock worth $18,812,814 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

