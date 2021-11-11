Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $345.01 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $360.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

