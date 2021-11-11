OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

