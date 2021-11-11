OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.