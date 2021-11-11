Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,750.79 or 1.00372376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.32 or 0.07066007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020186 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

