Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 892,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,038. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

