OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0016 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $293,995.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

