Oceaneering International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

