OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $10.95 on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

