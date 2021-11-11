ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OBSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.64. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

