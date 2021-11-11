Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.