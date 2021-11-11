Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 77,825 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,873,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,825 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises approximately 2.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $200,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 876.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,882,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

