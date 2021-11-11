Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $50.70 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Liberty Global worth $50,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

