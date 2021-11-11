O3Swap Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

