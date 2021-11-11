O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

