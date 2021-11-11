Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $141,693.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

