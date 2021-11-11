Nxt-ID (NXTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

NASDAQ NXTD opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

