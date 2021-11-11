Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuvei updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,011. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

