Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JSD opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

