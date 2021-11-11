Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

NXR opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

