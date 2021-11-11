Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.
NXR opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
