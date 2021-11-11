Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

