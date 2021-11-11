Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
