Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

