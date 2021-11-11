Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JFR opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

