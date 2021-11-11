Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.